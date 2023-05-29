What It’s Like To Have Friends Who Earn More Than You, According To 10 Women

ADVERTISEMENT
Sometimes our friends just have better stuff than us — like nicer hair, a better car, or cuter clothes — and we simply have to deal with the small, little day-to-day envies. But what does it feel like if your friend earns more money than you?
It's pretty well established that financial disparities and vastly different salaries can have a tangible effect on people's romantic relationships. When two people are taking home two very different paycheques and then attempting to merge their lives, it can lead to tension, jealousy and feelings of inadequacy.
But what we don't talk about as much is financial equity within friendships — and it turns out, this can have just as much of an impact on our lives. When your wealthier friends are always suggesting expensive outings, buying their first (or second!) homes and just generally living a more lavish lifestyle than you, it can potentially have a negative effect on you and your friendship with them.
On the other hand, having a successful friend can be a great source of inspiration and pride, and if they're generous and willing to share, a really nice perk to an already solid relationship.
To find out what it's really like, we spoke to 10 Refinery29 Australia readers to hear about how money differences impact their friendships.