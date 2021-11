What To Do When Your Friend Is In An Abusive Relationship

If you suspect that a friend may be experiencing partner abuse , the biggest mistake you can make is not reaching out to them at all, Lee says. Exactly how you reach out, though, depends on your friend, and your relationship to them, she says. In general, you can start the conversation with a gentle question, like asking how things are going with the partner, what happens with their partner when situations escalate, or if they have any concerns. "You want to make sure to create a safe space where they can talk to you," Lee says. She points out that when someone is experiencing abuse, they may feel ashamed and afraid of being judged. So providing a comforting, affirming space should be one of your main goals.