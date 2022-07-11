8.30am — I take the dog for her post-lunch walk around the property. She was desexed last week, so she’s a little conehead and needs to stay tethered at the moment. She has scratching issues due to allergies we’re trying to address and when we tried letting her off the leash a couple of days post-surgery, she immediately ran for the grass and started dragging her belly on it. It’s been a lot of work to keep an eye on her and make sure she’s not damaging her stitches, but we’re getting there. It would have been great to wait until the scratching was fixed to get her desexed, but a complicated plot led to it being necessary to do now.