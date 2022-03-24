Rather Be Sipping Margs In Mexico? Here’s How You Can Score A Free Trip

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
If you've been dreaming of sitting on a beach in Mexico with a margarita in hand, then we've got good news for you. Iconic Australian beauty brand Ere Perez is giving you and a friend the chance to win a five-night trip to Los Cabos, Mexico.
To celebrate 20 years as clean beauty pioneers, Ere Perez wants to send two lucky winners on the holiday of a lifetime. The trip is worth over $8,500 and includes return flights, five nights accommodation at the Hilton in Los Cabos and a complimentary breakfast.
So let's pretend for a minute that you've actually won this insanely good holiday, thanks to Ere Perez. What would your trip to Los Cabos look like? After flying in from Australia, you'll land in a desert paradise where the stunning Sea of Cortez meets the beautiful Pacific Ocean. From there, you'll spend your days exploring some of Earth’s most picturesque natural wonders and end them by sampling innovative fusions that pair fresh Baja ingredients with cooking influences from around the world. Yum!
You and your friend can also spend time discovering the power of traditional Mexican rituals that help to restore body, mind and spirit from the comfort of your luxury resort (the iconic Hilton in Los Cabos) or visit nearby ‘Magic Town,’ Todos Santos, to enjoy authentic local customs.
It almost sounds too good to be true?!
Four lucky runners up will also win some pretty epic (and aptly named) beauty bundles from Ere Perez: the Mexico dreaming bundle, the more amore kit, the best fiesta set, and the adventure seeker set.
Oh, and did we mention that you can score yourself 10 additional entries just by purchasing over $80 worth of Ere Perez products and submitting an additional form along with your proof of purchase? So if you're already lathering your face in Ere Perez products, it might be time to stock up. The competition closes on 31/03/2022, so you better get in quick.
Buena Suerte!