Elise: The shopfront we opened the first Grumpy Donuts in was a very old corner store that had been owned and run by a family for 30 years before us. They were passing through the area after we had opened and popped in to say hello. We gave them a grand tour of our little space to show them what we were creating and all the changes we had made to what once was their shop. It was a really lovely exchange, as small business novices, to sit down and speak with them about their history and experiences. They were so thrilled and excited for us and really proud to see the shop looking so good, it was really beautiful to connect with them.