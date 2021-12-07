TikTok Is Obsessed With This Retro Hair Removal Technique

Laser hair removal has been likened to a warm ping of an elastic band on the skin but if you have a low pain threshold, electrolysis might not be the best hair removal option for you. Dr Wedgeworth says that electrolysis can feel sore and leave the skin red and slightly swollen. Both Dr Wedgeworth and Dr Daron explain that post-inflammatory pigmentation may also sometimes develop after electrolysis. While Dr Wedgeworth says that this is often temporary, some complain the pigmentation is hard to shift. Though Dr Daron says that techniques are much better in 2021, there were previously some concerns that you could see an increased risk of scarring in comparison to laser hair removal.