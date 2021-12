TikTok Is Obsessed With This Retro Hair Removal Technique

So how does electrolysis compare to laser? Dr Emma Wedgeworth, consultant dermatologist and British Skin Foundation spokesperson, explains that electrolysis has become less popular with the introduction of laser hair removal because it is much more time-consuming (hairs are zapped individually) and requires weekly appointments for a year or more. In other words, consistency is key. But the two hair removal treatments are quite different, especially when it comes to the actual method. "Laser hair removal uses a a beam of light," says Dr Daron. "The wavelength is then absorbed by the pigment in the hair, converted into heat at the base of the hair follicle and the hair follicle is destroyed. Electrolysis uses an electrical current and laser uses light. They are two different methods of trying to achieve the same thing."