Working a nine-to-five job can sometimes feel like you miss out on all the fun. By the time you look up from your computer, most joints have closed for the day and your options for the evening are limited to bars and restaurants.
For a date night, a dose of art or just a different way to spend a weekday evening, we've rounded up nine places in Sydney where you can immerse yourself in everything Sydney has to offer by night.
Powerhouse Late
From live music to exhibition tours, workshops, talks and film screenings, the Powerhouse Museum in Ultimo puts on free after-hours events every Thursday. Head on over between 5pm and 9pm — no bookings needed!
Art After Hours
You can wander through The Art Gallery Of NSW every Wednesday night between 7pm and 10pm — for free! Make sure to catch Daniel Boyd: Treasure Island, on right now. Using archival imagery and his own family photographs, Boyd's work interrogates Australia's colonial history.
MCA Late
Every Friday night, you can ring in the weekend by checking out exhibitions at the Museum of Contemporary Art. While you're there, make sure to spend some time on the rooftop to catch the views of the harbour. You can also expect performances, workshops, talks or live music on the last Friday of every month.
The Comedy Store
Make your way down to Moore Park Every Thursday, Friday or Saturday evening to see a showcase of up to eight local comedians. The Comedy Store is a stand-up club that's been an Australian institution since 1981, so giggle through 90 minutes of comedy and take note of the newcomers — you'll likely be seeing them around.
Golden Age Cinema And Bar
A movie at this underground Surry Hills cinema is like stepping back in time. Housed in a heritage-listed building built in 1940, it boasts a film program spanning classics, cult faves and new releases and is the perfect cultural hub to take a date when you want to impress them.
107 Projects
With locations in Redfern and Green Square, 107 Projects is an independent artist-led charity. The inclusive community taps into local talent and holds a rolling slate of events, from workshops to performances and exhibitions. Every fortnight, you can stop in at 6pm for 'Art Somewhere', a social evening where you can collaborate on artwork — with all tools and materials provided.
Sappho Bookstore
Follow the alleyway filled with fairy lights down behind Sappho Bookstore to see local live performances — poetry, open mic and live music nights are regulars. From Wednesday to Saturday, you can pop by the bookstore until 6pm before wandering back to the courtyard until 10pm.
Jazz At The Swinging Cat
Get your fix of jazz at this New Orleans-inspired underground cocktail bar. Located in the heart of the Sydney CBD with live gigs three nights a week, it’s the perfect spot to swing by after work.
Old Town Hong Kong Cuisine
If you’ve spent the evening wandering through galleries or soaking up live performances, you might be starving and stuck on where to go for a late dinner. Enter: Old Town Hong Kong Cuisine. Famous for its dumplings and Peking duck, the restaurant is perfect for late-night comfort food and stays open until 1am on weekdays and 3am on weekends.
