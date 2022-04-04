While you might not think how you view your porn matters, it can actually make a difference. Marin suggests trying it out on a laptop versus a phone, at least at the beginning. “I think on a laptop it just logistically tends to be a lot easier. And then you guys can just get cuddly in bed and take your clothes off and just feel cosy,” she adds. Even though whipping out your phone might feel more spontaneous, if you’re fumbling around on a tiny screen it can be harder to see and more challenging to choose a video together. Setting up everything so that you’re as comfortable as possible, both emotionally and physically, is always a good idea for first-time anything. Save the phone porn for when you have your go-to sites established.