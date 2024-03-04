I put all of my tertiary education on HECS. I did half a bachelor, hated it, then started a new bachelor at a different uni and completed that. I then did a graduate diploma which was $22k. That really racked up the debt. When I was younger I believed your uni debt died with you, or you could move overseas and not have to pay it off, so the energy was very much "just chuck it on the HECS". If I wanted to feel bad I would regret being so flippant, and also regret never looking into scholarships, but I don't want to feel bad so I just try not to think about it. I'm just letting it index out of spite, there’s no way I’m paying it off when the crusty politicians making bad policy for this country went to uni for free, and no way am I paying it off when university chancellors are on $1.5M yearly salaries. No. Uni debt will be wiped. It has to go. Something will happen. We will be saved.