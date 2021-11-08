5:45am — I wake up and decide it's too cold to get out of bed yet, so I cuddle my dog for a few minutes while checking emails and social media. I got paid overnight, so I shuffle my money around: savings, rent, bills, and car payment. I don't even have the car anymore. I paid way too much for it, then the engine crapped out. I sold it for whatever I could get and was left with a $2,400 loan. Don't buy cars from shady dealers!! Eventually I have to brave the cold and get up to walk the dog. Melbourne gets freezing winters, so I put on a windbreaker and a beanie, and put my dog's warning jacket on him. He has anxiety and is fear-aggressive, so he has a bright jacket that says "NERVOUS" on it to encourage people to avoid us. Some people think the coat is a joke, so we try to walk when no one is around. We go for our walk, then he gets his breakfast, and I get ready for work.