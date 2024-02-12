Rent: I currently live in a studio apartment on the edge of Melbourne city with my partner, H. We pay $500 per month each in rent. It’s owned by a family member so that $1000 is inclusive of bills as well. It’s really small (obviously, being a studio) but considering the housing crisis we feel so grateful to have this opportunity. It gives us a chance to build up our savings and work towards owning our own home one day. We recognise that not everyone has family help in the same way so definitely don’t take it for granted.

Monthly loan payments: $191 is taken out of my paycheque to pay my HECS loan off.

Squarespace: $25. This houses my professional website.

Spotify: $18. I pay for premium as I listen to Spotify nearly all day.

Australian Conservation Foundation: $25. My monthly charity contribution.

Apple (iCloud memory storage): $15

ClassPass: $50

Personal savings: $500-$1000 depending on what’s going on that month. My partner and I recently got engaged so we have two accounts we’re putting savings towards; house deposit and our wedding.