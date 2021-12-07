Meet The Woman Behind Australia’s Only First Nations Talent Agency [WATCH]

The Changemakers series, created in partnership with LinkedIn, showcases Australian women who are starting community conversations on topics such as diversity, inclusion and the future of work.
In this instalment, we hear from Bianca Hunt, a Kamilaroi, Barkindji, Ballardong and Wadjak woman who is working to improve First Nations representation in the Australian entertainment industry.
After forging her own successful media career, 25-year-old Hunt founded AGNT BLAK, an agency that exclusively represents First Nations talent. The LinkedIn Changemaker launched the 100% Aboriginal owned and operated agency earlier this year to create a safe space for Indigenous talent to engage with broadcasters and brands.
"I want to be able to turn on the TV and see that it's not just diversity," Hunt tells Refinery29 Australia. "It's inclusion, it's embedded in the broadcasters, it's embedded in the way in which they do business."
Hunt utilises her platform and LinkedIn presence to foster these conversations and drive representation forward.
"LinkedIn is a perfect way to be able to curate that content about what you do for work, what you like as an individual and also the difference you have," Hunt explains. "We all have our own differences and we've got to be confident in that. We asked to have a seat at a table, but you can also create that table."
Watch Hunt's full interview below for more:
