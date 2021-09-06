But if I was waiting for the feeling of remorse to catch up with me on Sydney’s golden beaches, it never did. Whereas in the UK I had checked both of my phones on constant rotation, with the kind of nervy anticipation of someone who’s scared to look yet scared not to, it was weeks before I bought myself the most basic, pre-paid mobile I could find. Without the barrage of passive-aggressive voicemails and 24/7 access to emails and social media, I felt myself begin to relax for the first time since I had started my job two years previously.