The 6 Women Campaigning For Marginalised Voices In The Fight Against Climate Change

Introducing 'The Burning Issue' — a four-part video series created in partnership with L'Oreal Australia to spotlight how women are disproportionately impacted by climate change, but also at the forefront of the fight against it.
Climate disasters have characterised 2022. This year alone, climate change-related disasters have wreaked 29 billion dollars worth of damage globally, according to insurance broker AON. And amid catastrophic flooding, droughts and tropical cyclones, it's also a harsh reality that women have been (and will continue to be) disproportionately impacted.
Despite this, it's often women who spearhead rehabilitation efforts and ongoing support after climate disaster strikes. Additionally, women are also leading the charge globally to raise awareness, campaign to change policy and organise grassroots action.
In our fourth and final instalment of The Burning Issue, we hear from six women who represent marginalised voices in the global fight against climate change and unpack what must happen next.
“Our entire lives, we have been subjugated and have been pushed to the fringes. We’re used to living in an unjust world, but because of that, we have a sense of community,” says Climate Justice Activist and Author Jean Hinchliffe.
In the video below, we as the question, "what's next?". In a time where the future feels so fraught, we urge policymakers and those in power to act now and include the voices of marginalised communities when devising plans to combat climate change and rehabilitate in the face of disaster.
