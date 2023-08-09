5 Beauty Products Bretman Rock Considers Handbag Essentials

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Bretman Rock has accomplished many things in his career; he made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list at just 20 years old, has written his own book, and is a dedicated parent to over 40 chickens that live on his property in Hawaii. But all of that wouldn't have been possible if they hadn't decided to start making beauty videos on YouTube one day in 2015. The ex-beauty guru may have officially renounced their beauty community membership in 2021 via live stream, but we'll always have time for his beauty wisdom when he chooses to bless us with it. Truthfully, now that they're no longer making makeup tutorials, we've become accustomed to spending way too much time staring at his flawlessly airbrushed visage every time it pops up on our social media feeds. Sorry, not sorry.
Thankfully, Rock gave Refinery29 a sneak peek into the contents of his 'sometimes a gym bag, sometimes a lunchbox' handbag — "she's vintage Chanel" — to satiate our lust for celebrity beauty product recommendations. "Today it is organised, but don't let me fool you, girl, it's never like this," they tell Refinery29. Stashed amongst the collection of crystals, a journal, and a copy of his own book, You're That Bitch: & Other Cute Lessons About Being Unapologetically Yourself, lies a handful of beauty products they use with such frequency that they've managed to secure a permanent spot on his list of handbag essentials. Want to know the five beauty products Bretman Rock always has in his handbag? "Let's go through my bag; let's spill it, shall we?"
1/ A Hair Clip For Emergencies
In case you didn't notice, Bretman Rock has some of the most lustrous, gorgeous hair known to humankind. Of course, as anyone who has long hair will tell you, it's not always practical to just let it hang loose. To remedy this, Rock always stashes an emergency hair clip in his handbag. Recently, Rock has been attaching a red claw clip to the exterior of their handbag to echo the iconic Camelia accents on his Chanel bag. " I thought it matches the red here," Rock points out. "I just like put it here, because, you know, [I'm a] fashion icon [or] whatever."
2/ M.A.C. Cosmetics Blot Pressed Powder
Rock then moves on to makeup. Like most people who want to ensure their beat lasts past lunchtime, he carries around face powder. "Alright, so the next thing in my bag is, another bag, a bag within the bag," says Rock as they unzip a small makeup bag stashed in his vintage Chanel. "This is the MAC blot press powder," he says. "This is for all around my face."
3/ Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish
However, Rock doesn't stop with just one face powder. No, in fact, he swiftly pulls out a second gleaming compact after revealing the M.A.C. blotting powder to the camera: "We have number two, Charlotte Tilbury powder; this is for underneath my eyes and my highlighted areas." PSA: If you have combination skin, using two face powders to address different zones of the face is a must.
4/ Tom Ford Gloss Luxe Lip Gloss in 'Gratuitous'
Next up: "My favourite lip gloss in the world. This is the Tom Ford lip gloss, in the shade 'Gratuitous' — cute." Do you know what's not cute though? The fact that 'Gratuitous' was a limited edition shade that has now been discontinued. Honestly, we're screaming, crying and throwing up. Thankfully, Tom Ford's pinky-nude sheer gloss resembles a handful of equally top-notch lip glosses on the market such as Victoria Beckham Beauty's Posh Gloss in 'Bungalow', Revolution's Pout Bomb Plumping Gloss in 'Kiss', and Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Lustre in 'Pillow Talk'.
5/ Montale Day Dreams
"Next thing in my bag is my perfume," dishes Rock. "Currently, I'm obsessed with the Montale Day Dream." Rock stashes a travel-sized version of the floral gourmand fragrance in the purse, but based on the notes present in this perfume, we'd recommend splashing out on a full-size 100mL bottle you can dispense into a travel-friendly atomiser when the occasion calls for it. The scent evokes images of a Grecian summer and endless sunshine with notes of orange blossom, jasmine, mandarin, neroli, tiare flower, sandalwood and vanilla coconut. Delicious.