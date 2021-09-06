Most of the time, if you’re fired you have to leave the premises pretty quick. If you do have time, there are a few things you can do to make a good last impression. Offer to finish any projects you were working on that day, offer to write a “desk manual” so the next person to come in can get up to speed quickly, or you can offer to be on phone support to a new hire. Also, promptly make sure you turn in all keys and equipment you were given during your time at the company.