9 TikTok Boudoir Poses To Turn The Heat Up On Your Sexting Game

When done right, sexting is pretty much a guaranteed way to turn your lover on. But far too often, the art form is relegated to the written word — through dirty talk over text. Sure it's steamy, but some of us are visual learners.
While men are often comfortable slinging across a dick pic to "set the mood", most of us would frankly prefer a more sensual approach. But if you're bored of taking the same old selfies, it might be time to shake up your approach to tantalise and tease your lover.
Thankfully, TikTok is full of boudoir photographers who have shared their top tips for posing that will make you feel comfortable, look great and are guaranteed to send some hearts racing on the receiving end. The intimate style of professional photography puts the female gaze front and centre, with empowering, yet exciting results that celebrate its subject.
If you've ever found yourself sifting through a dozen front camera phone options from different angles and feeling like none of them are quite right, please, put the selfie mode away. Next, enlist the help of self-timer or video to screenshot stills later. The next step is to lean into your inner goddess with the help of these tried-and-tested poses.
Don't have anyone you want to sext? No worries. Boudoir photography is great if you want to take photos for yourself too, especially if you need a little bit of self-love. Wear as much (or as little) as you like, and try out some of these poses for a mini photoshoot.
Ahead, nine boudoir photography posing tips to take your sexting game to the next level — and who knows? You might just turn yourself on too.