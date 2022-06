Body Checking Is Dangerous – & It’s All Over TikTok

Although a particular version of body positivity has become mainstream and TikTok is flooded with content encouraging you to love yourself, body checking videos can become unavoidable even in the pursuit of more positive content. Margot, 24, who has struggled with her body image, told R29 that in her experience TikTok’s algorithm has made it so that body positivity and body checking videos go hand in hand. "You’ll watch a body positivity video [only] for the FYP to follow it up with countless weight loss and body check videos afterwards." The constant stream of body checking content that arose on her FYP triggered Margot’s relationship with her own body. "It validated my hyper-fixation on my body image and made me more obsessed with losing weight and altering the way my body looked."