The Black Friday Sex Toy Sales That Are Sending Us Broke

The online shopping extravaganza that is Black Friday is one of my favourite times of the year. Not only can you get all your summer and Christmas shopping done in one hit, but you can also treat yourself to a new sex toy for a fraction of its usual cost.
In other words, now it's the perfect time to hit the 'checkout' button on your overflowing cart and bring home that best-selling sex toy everyone's raving about.
If this is your first foray into the land of sex toys, and you're not sure what kind tickles your fancy, allow us to guide you. We've got our finger on the pulse (button?) and have concluded our very extensive search for the best Black Friday sales on vibrators, dildos, butt plugs and more.
Shopping for you? Your lover? Your best friends? (Christmas is right around the corner!) We've got you. Grab some vino, light a candle (because vibes), and prepare to open multiple tabs.
Lovehoney
Right now, you can score yourself up to 60% off select sex toys at Lovehoney. This means you can shop everything from the best-selling Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator (usually $169.95, now $135.96) and the Vush X Abbie Rechargeable G-Spot Vibrator (usually $149.95, now $104.96) through to the We-Vibe X Lovehoney's Couples Clitoral and G-Spot Vibrator (usually $149.95, now $119.96).
Wild Secrets
Sex toy retailer Wild Secrets is also having a huge sale with up to 70% off sitewide. During its Cyber weekend sale, you can score yourself the cult-favourite Satisfyer Pro 2 for just $29.99 (usually $99.99) — ooft, that's good — as well as a whole bunch of other sex toys like butt plugs, couples sex toys, dildos and more.
Normal
Aussie sex toy company NORMAL is also slinging up to 40% off sitewide, so you can get your hands on some of the best sex toys available on the internet. Right now, best-sellers like the Frankie ($42, usually $70), Piper ($117, usually $195) and Quinn ($117, usually $195) are cheaper than ever before.
LELO
If you've always wanted to try cult-favourite LELO sex toys, now is the time, my friends. LELO is currently slashing the prices on some of its best-sellers by up to 60%! Yup, you can get your hands on top-rated sex toys like the SILA ($194, usually $259), ENIGMA ($202, usually $269) and SONA 2 ($102, usually $139) at a fraction of the cost.
The Iconic
And last but definitely not least, THE ICONIC. While you're shopping their sale for new summer dresses, why not slide a little sex toy into your cart, too? THE ICONIC stocks a range of sex toy brands like Smile Maker, We-Vibe, Vush and more — and right now you can score anywhere between 15-30% off.
Keen to shop more Black Friday sales? You can find our guide to the best of the best sales right here.