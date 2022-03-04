Regional Australia Is Getting Its Very Own ‘Big Rainbow’ & You Can Decide Where It Lives

Mardi Gras has finally arrived. While you're probably finalising your outfits and plans for a weekend of celebration, there are a few surprises that you might not be aware of — one of them being Tinder's 'Big Rainbow'.
Designed with help from the LGBTQIA+ and First Nations communities to represent and celebrate pride across Australia, Tinder's Big Rainbow will be on display at the Sydney Overseas Passenger Terminal until March 7th.
The project is a nod to regional Australia's historical fascination with 'big' landmarks — the Big Banana, the Big Prawn, the Big Merino — the iconic landmarks you've definitely gone out of your way to nab a photo-op with on a road trip.
While there are 150 'big' landmarks on display across the country, this will be the first to celebrate regional Australian LGBTQIA+ pride and inclusion — something we love to see. Queer Agency Co-Director Brooke Brady shared that the Big Rainbow "is more than just a great landmark for regional queer Pride", as it reminds us of how we are all deserving of love and connection.
Those visiting the Big Rainbow in Sydney over the next few days are invited to join Poof Doof's 'Rainbow Hour' from 4:30-6:30 pm each day, featuring DJ sets and appearances from Tinder’s 'Glambassadors' Coco Jumbo, Jimi The Kween and Danni Issues.
If your plans don't revolve around Circular Quay this Mardi Gras — never fear. Once the Big Rainbow has finished its stint in Sydney, it will make its way to a new home in regional Australia, to live on as a symbol of diversity, inclusion and self-expression for the LGBTQIA+ community.
Tinder is currently looking for recommendations for a town that will become home to the Big Rainbow. You can have your say on where that is right here.
Once the town has been confirmed, Tinder will pledge $100,000 to support regional LGBTQIA+ organisations working in communities across Australia.
“At Tinder, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to make a meaningful connection with someone new," says Tinder Australia Country Director Kristen Hardeman. "The Big Rainbow Project is a long-term commitment for us and a deepening of our support to the Australian LGBTQIA+ community beyond the urban centres."
If you can't make your way to Circular Quay (or to the Big Rainbow's new regional location), Tinder is soon launching a virtual Big Rainbow experience in Tinder Explore, where members can chat with like-minded people across Australia under the virtual Big Rainbow.
