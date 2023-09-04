ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Tattoos

7 Tattoo Studios To Visit In Perth For Your Next Ink

Shaeden Berry
Last Updated 4September,2023, 8:26 am
ADVERTISEMENT
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Rockie Nolan / Refinery29 for Getty Images

For many, getting your first tattoo is a rite of passage. But to ensure you get ink that you can be proud of for the rest of your life, doing your research about who to visit is crucial. 
Of course, the first step is always nailing down the design you want and where you want to place it, but from there, tracking down an artist who can bring that vision to life is equally important.
If you’re in the Perth area, you’re in luck. The city has some amazing tattoo studios where you can get your next piece inked – because let’s face it, a tattoo is a lifelong commitment and you want to make sure you’re going somewhere reputable, welcoming and of excellent quality. 
Whether you want traditional pieces, or stylised pieces or are after something new and unique, you’ll be sure to find an artist across these studios to suit your style. And honestly, every single studio is an absolute vibe (if you’re anything like me, you will want to live in each of these places; the décor is that gorgeous). 
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!
ADVERTISEMENT

More from Living

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT