54 Chic Curly Hairstyles For All Lengths & Curl Patterns

As people with curly hair will know, there are a lot of factors to consider when choosing how long or short you cut your hair. Unlike those with pin-straight strands who can roll out of the house with hair still wet from the shower, comfortable in the knowledge that it'll dry in the same style as it has every day before it — curly hair requires a bit more consideration.
It all starts when you step into the salon for a trim. Ensuring you're visiting a salon that knows how to cut curly hair is a crucial first step, particularly if you're making a big change. Finding the right products to care for your curls is the next hurdle, but with the right combination of creams and gels, your curls will look as sleek or voluminous as you like.
It's a common misconception that having curly or coily hair limits your options in terms of hair length and style. The good news is, that couldn't be further from the truth. Curly hair looks as chic short as it does when it's skimming your waist, and the photos ahead are proof.