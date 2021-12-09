R29 Editor Picks: Our Holy Grail Beauty Products Of 2021

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
A 'pinch-me' perk of working in media is that we're lucky enough to get to test hundreds of beauty products that are sent our way. We’ve seen and tried everything — from vagina sheet masks to long-awaited globally loved names. At Refinery29 Australia, our morning meetings aren’t complete without at least a 30-second rave of a new product one of us has tried, and our ears are attuned to whispers of the latest ‘it’ product. With our differing skin types, hair types and preferences, we all have our unique holy grail products that we’ve fallen in love with this year. So instead of only chatting amongst ourselves about our rave beauty purchases, we’ve decided to collate them here for you. These are the skincare, makeup and haircare products we’ll be keeping and repurchasing for our beauty shelves next year.
Tiffany
“Thanks to my 15-hour TikTok doom scrolls, I’ve jumped full force on the slicked-back hair trend plastered all over my ‘FYP’ [For You Page] recently — especially because it’s the most time-efficient way to style my hair before literally running out the door to work. The only thing is, I have quite wavy, frizzy hair naturally, so it’s been a mission trying to replicate this sleek look on my own locks without being left with that crispy feeling regular hair gel and spray gives you. That was until I found Ouai’s Matte Pomade ($37), aka my pot of hair gold. It gives my hair that top-tier slick we’re all after. Bonus points for smelling good, too.”
Bree
“This year I’ve been obsessed with iS Clinical’s Warming Honey Cleanser ($72). It’s formulated with papaya enzymes and green tea extracts to exfoliate and cleanse the skin without stripping it of hydration. Not only does my skin love it, but it smells like honey which makes it a more sensory experience.
My other beauty staple this year has been Milk Makeup’s Bionic Liquid Blush in Fly ($31). I’m all about that sun-kissed look without the sun damage, so I’ve been popping it on the apples of my cheeks and the tip of my nose to create a little flush of colour.
Oh, and also a special mention to Carbon Theory’s Charcoal & Tea Tree Oil Breakout Control Exfoliating Body Bar ($14.99). It was sent to me recently and I love using it a few times a week in the shower to get rid of dead skin cells, ingrowns and those little bumps you get your arms in summer (IYKYK).”
Zahra
"I know I’m late to the party on this one, but the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask ($28) has rapidly become one of my all-time faves. It comes in a range of flavours, including limited-edition gummy bear (!) but vanilla is my favourite. I used to be the kind of person that always carried chapstick around, but I now only apply this twice a day, and I’m good to go. Even better, one jar lasts me over six months!
One of my favourite finds this year has been the Ciate London Dewy Skin Glass Glow Skin Tint ($45), which I started using when I discovered I was no longer into the full-coverage foundation I used to wear pre-pandemic. It’s a great everyday product with just the right amount of coverage, and isn’t shiny at all — it just looks like you’re having your best skin day!
Finally, the Caudalie Vinopure Clear Skin Purifying Toner ($39) has been a godsend when my skin is feeling congested and icky. I mostly use it when I feel a pimple coming on, and it helps my skin sort itself out. Plus, it’s gentle and smells glorious!"
Jasmine
“My holy grail product for 2021 is the La Roche-Posay Effaclar Serum ($59.95). It's cleared my complexion and calms down angry, hormonal acne. I use it every second night before moisturising as it's a concentrated salicylic acid and my skin is always brighter in the morning.
I've also been obsessed with the Laneige Lip Glowy Balms ($23) this year. I've got a Peach and Gummy Bear one and they make my lips feel instantly hydrated and smooth. The flavours are so fun and now I feel naked if I leave the house without one.”
Pema
"I have extremely stubborn brow hairs that can tend to look harsh and clunky if I slather too much product on them. This Kosas Air Brow Tinted Clean Volumising Eyebrow Gel ($22) has been a godsend for making me look mildly put together without having to really do much at all!
I gave up on a lot of products during lockdown, but having this multi-tasking Nudestix Nudies Bloom All Over Dewy Color Blush ($49) — that could also be used on my lids — made me look like I was getting more sleep than I actually had, which is neat."
Maggie
"Sunscreen has really taken a front seat for me this year, and I rarely go a day without slapping SPF on my face. What I've learnt is that sunscreen doesn't have to be a chore; in fact, it can be a skincare step you look forward to. On the days I need a mood boost, I'll whip out my Paula's Choice Super-Light Wrinkle Defense SPF 30 ($39). It's a small but mighty tube, and leaves my skin feeling moisturised with a silky, soft matte finish. There's a subtle sheer tint in it too, which means I can skip my foundation.
Another humble favourite has been NOID's Modulating Glucosides Treatment ($34). While it's beyond me what its name means, I know that it does wonders for my skin. This serum tackles sensitivity and redness, and I treat it like a skin reset to counter any irritation or discomfort my skin is feeling."