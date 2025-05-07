The Frida Kahlo Exhibition & 6 Other Things To Do In Bendigo, Victoria

If you're looking for the perfect weekend trip with friends, you should think about heading to Bendigo in Victoria. It's just a couple of hours north-west of Melbourne, making it such an easy and convenient getaway that'll get everyone out of the group chat.
The City of Bendigo and its surrounding towns are a gold mine of regional creativity, food and drink, with the area fast becoming a cultural hub.
Old school trams rattle through the streets, galleries showcase local art and heritage, and bars stay open late for pints, stories and a healthy dose of small-town charm. In 2019, Bendigo was named Australia's first UNESCO Creative City and Region of Gastronomy, so you know it's definitely one of the more exciting spots to explore.
It’s fitting then, that an exhibition for an artist whose life was an act of bold rebellion against convention and expectation has landed at Bendigo Art Gallery. Until July 2025, Bendigo is giving an intimate view of influential Mexican artist Frida Kahlo in ‘Frida Kahlo: In her own image’.
Getting there is a piece of cake. Drive up from Melbourne in around 90 minutes, hop on an $11 V/Line train straight from Southern Cross Station to Bendigo’s town centre, which is a short stroll over to the gallery, or fly direct from Sydney into Bendigo’s own airport.
Whether you’re making a day trip or staying for the weekend, here’s our guide for where to stay, eat and drink while you’re in town.
Fiesta Bendigo
Venture beyond the gallery walls and you’ll discover a citywide fiesta. Across town, the artist’s spirit is being celebrated with Frida-inspired experiences and events, murals, Mexican food and tequila flights at local bars. There’s even pop-up workshops and cooking classes available for anyone feeling creative. If you're getting thirsty, you can duck into a tequila tasting to get the party started! Feeling peckish? Follow an epic 22-spot Taco Trail before joining a street art tour to see the city through Frida’s lens. Check out the full Fiesta Bendigo program here.
Wine Bank on View
Before Bendigo was a hub for the arts, it was a gold rush town flush with ambition and you can still feel that energy inside Wine Bank on View. This heritage-listed former bank has been reimagined as a wine bar and merchant, with soaring ceilings, plush chairs and one of the best wine selections in the region. Come for a quiet glass of something local, or try Chef Callum’s Mexican-inspired menu during the exhibition period.
Nimbus Rooftop
If you prefer your post-gallery drinks served with city views, Bendigo’s Nimbus Rooftop has you covered. Sitting high above Mitchell Street in the town’s centre, this fun, open-air bar offers laid-back couches, classic cocktails, pizzas and panoramic views. The vibe is modern and it’s open til late Thursday to Sunday, making it the perfect pit stop for a night out on the town.
The Rifle Brigade Hotel
Gunning for a good pub lunch? The Rifle Brigade Hotel (known as the “Gun Club” by locals) has been Bendigo’s gathering place since 1887. Located just a stone’s throw from the Bendigo Art Gallery, this is where you’ll find live music, local brews and that classic pub familiarity. It’s casual, a little bit raucous, and 100% the right call for anyone chasing a more spontaneous night out.
Alium
Looking for a more lush experience? Alium is a modern, intimate restaurant in Bendigo’s heritage-listed Royal Bank building, serving comforting, seasonal dishes until 11pm on weekends. It's closer to fine dining than some of the other options, with plenty of local ingredients and unexpected pairings that are crafted to be enjoyed over a slow, long sit-down dinner.
Hotel Ernest
After a day (and night) of exploring, eating and drinking, Hotel Ernest is an excellent place to rest and recharge. Housed in another of Bendigo’s beautiful heritage-listed buildings just steps from the Frida exhibition, this boutique stay is packed with character, history and understated luxury.
Each of the rooms have been thoughtfully designed to blend modern details with historic charm and features a different Australian artist. Soak it in and enjoy everything this gorgeous hotel has to offer.
