Looking for a way to update your bob? Let us introduce you to the ‘bell bottom’ bob, a blunt cut with flirty, flicked-up ends inspired by the 70s' most-loved trouser silhouette.
Much like the nostalgic style of the disco era, the bell bottom bob features a curve-caressing, concave shape (albeit here, it hugs the head rather than the body), which finishes in flirty, flicked-up ends.
What is the “bell bottom” bob?
Over the last year, we've seen many iterations of the bob haircut: the bottleneck bob, the baroque bob, the Italian bob, the choppy bob, the boyfriend bob and the preppy bob, just to name a few. And now, we have the latest iteration of the hairstyle that doesn't seem to be going anywhere soon: the bell bottom bob.
“The best way to visually describe this haircut is to think of a pair of cool ‘70s bell-bottom denim jeans," says editorial hairstylist, educator and founder of RAW Hair, Anthony Nader. "Or of course, another definition is the silhouette of a bell.”
While the bell bottom cut is unquestionably chic, its turned-up ends give it a playful edge. And it’s already being showcased by a slew of stylish celebrities, including Gigi Hadid, Bridget Brown, Inanna and Anok Yai. (If you're looking for inspiration pictures, scroll to the bottom of the article!)
How do you style the bell bottom bob?
For anyone already sporting an above-the-shoulders cut, styling your bob into one of the bell bottom variety all comes down to how you heat style your hair post-wash.
Here’s how to do it. Starting with damp hair, apply a mousse from roots to ends, comb through and then blow dry with tension and volume, Nader says. When choosing your product, he suggests investing in a firm mousse, as you need to stretch your strands into a new shape. We also suggest going for one with heat protection to save your strands from being singed.
Next, you’ll want to start sculpting while continuing to use heat from the blow dryer. “When you’re shaping the ends, flip your brush the opposite way so your hair wraps around your brush and flows up and not downwards — this is key to creating the bell,” Nader explains.
To achieve this, you’ll want to use a medium-round brush with loads of bristles, as you need to create the curve all the way to the ends, he says.
If you’re time-poor or finding your arms get tired with too much hair dryer manoeuvring, Nader has a trick for you. “Opt for using a flat iron and iron from the roots down and flick the ends out," he says. "This way is a no-brainer and will have more staying power as well.”
Which hair types is the bell bottom bob suitable for?
Have full, thick locks? Lucky you — you’re an ideal candidate for the bell-bottom bob. “This haircut is waiting for you. The thickness, especially in the back area, is what highlights the ‘drama’ of that incredible bell flick,” Nader says.
Finer-haired friends, you can still flaunt the bell bottom bob, but according to Nader, you’ll need to “put in extra styling work to get the fullness and impact of the flick.”
As for hair texture, the style is suitable for most. That said, those with curly or wavy hair will need to blow dry (aka ‘stretch’) "the blessed hair strands that you were born with to create that beautiful [bell] silhouette,” Nader says.
Which face shapes best suit bell bottom bobs?
The bell bottom bob is fairly versatile, provided that your hairstylist tailors the cut to your face. “The beauty of this playful retro vibe is that it can be various lengths depending on your face shape,” Nader says.
If you have a petite face shape, he suggests going for shorter, more dramatic length that floats around the jawline. For wider face shapes, he says that a bit more length is in order. “Floating [the length] just that little bit longer around the neckline [will] soften and in turn give the illusion of having an oval face shape [with] even symmetry,” he explains.
Bell bottom bob inspo pictures
Ready to try the bell bottom bob for yourself? Here are some inspo pictures to share with your hairdresser: