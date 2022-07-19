“I can’t help but see how problematic this whole ‘[BBL] demise’ conversation is,’ she adds. As a Black woman who grew up in predominantly white areas, the creative strategist says she remembers distinctly what it was like to not meet then size zero beauty standard. “The idea that we are going back to that fills me with dread.” Perhaps most poignantly, the 27-year-old adds, “although for the most part BBL culture in the mainstream wasn’t for us, it being the norm did make things like fashion more accessible for those of us who naturally had the body type. Now as this shift begins you can see its effect on skirts that are now straight cut, HIIT classes are now Pilates – so what happens to people like me that still want to have that ‘bum’?” In response to this question, Joy says, “I’ve been thinking a lot about that ‘Black women are the blueprint’ saying because ultimately it’s so true, and we have to remind ourselves that something that was naturally ours can only be ‘over’ if we want it to be.”