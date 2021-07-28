“To understand this mindset, you need to keep in mind that many VCs (venture capitalists) still invest with the attitude that nine out of every ten businesses they invest in will fail - but they'll more than make the return on the tenth business. The lesson here is to find an investor group that cares about your impact and is looking for the kind of investment you are offering - if there's no alignment, end the conversation fast and don't get demoralised. Better still, do your research before the meeting."