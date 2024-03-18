I think I was more worried about not having the things that money could buy and I cared a lot about having the same things as my peers. My family don't really value material possessions, which I didn't understand at the time, but am very thankful for now. I was never particularly aware of any financial struggles growing up. My parents managed to pay off their mortgage before my brother and I were born, so I think this eased a lot of potential financial strain and meant they could be around more when we were young. My dad also was self-employed, so I remember many instances of him having to work late and over weekends. He says it was the best financial decision they could have made, and it more than doubled his income within the first year of starting his business. I would say money still isn't discussed very often, I've never known my parents' salaries or net worth, I just know they are comfortable.