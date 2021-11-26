My Love/Hate Relationship With Chub Rub Shorts

With these women, only two sizes smaller than me, confirming that they too need anti-chafe protection, I wonder if the problem was even with the shorts in the first place. Were they just an easy place to pin my upset about gaining weight? Knowing that the strict body positivity I promote online allows no space to process negativity towards weight gain, it seems as though I channelled my frustration into hating a garment so that I would not hate myself instead. When Read confirmed over FaceTime that even her size 6 customers have cited chafing as their reason for wearing chub rub shorts, I realised that my frustration was multiplied by the lack of discourse around this wardrobe staple. Had it been common knowledge that women of all sizes are wearing cycling shorts to avoid chafing discomfort, perhaps my associations of shame and self-hatred wouldn’t have existed at all.