How To Be An Ally Beyond Invasion Day
Each January, as the 26th approaches, the familiar rumble of bumper-to-bumper traffic in cities across the nation is replaced by a marching sea of red, yellow and black. Intersections swell with sign-wielding protesters, the collective footsteps of tens of thousands ricocheting across the bitumen in unison.
The energy is palpable—a surge of camaraderie and unity as First Nations Australians and allies stand arm in arm, united in defiance against the celebration of Australia Day. Generations gather—young and old, from every corner of the country—to demand more from our government, and more for our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.
But when the crowds disperse and the echoes of chants hang thick in the air, many are left wondering how to channel this energy beyond a single day of protest. What more can be done?
If the enduring spirit of more than 60,000 years of First Nations culture and resilience has taught us anything, it’s that the fight for justice is unrelenting. It’s an uphill battle marred by suffering and setbacks. Time and again, doors have been slammed shut by institutions and systems designed to render First Nations people invisible.
Nearly three years on from the devastating defeat of the referendum to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the Constitution, Australia finds itself at a crossroads. And the statistics are pretty damning. Indigenous deaths in custody continue to climb, the target to close the life expectancy gap by 2031 is looking increasingly unlikely, and the racism that runs through our media and education systems remains unyielding.
And yet, despite this, Indigenous Australians refuse to back down. We continue to power forward, one foot in front of the other, drawing on the strength and courage of our ancestors. For non-Indigenous Australians, true allyship means walking alongside us—not just for a moment or a date on the calendar, but in the quiet, everyday work long after January has passed.
So, how do we keep the momentum moving forward? It starts with self-education and building it into everyday life in ways that centre First Nations voices and stories.
Buy Blak
We’re absolutely spoilt for choice when it comes to Indigenous-owned businesses and designers across the country. Shopping from Blak brands is one of the most direct ways to show solidarity—your money goes straight to First Nations artists and helps keep cultural storytelling alive. Platforms like Buy Blak and Yarn Marketplace showcase both emerging and established First Nations designers, making it easy to find what you’re looking for.
Education
We live in an era where communication and consumption have gone digital, which means access to First Nations-led perspectives has fewer barriers than ever before. A like, scroll, follow, or share gives you instant access to a wealth of information. The starting point? Intentionally seeking out Indigenous voices, storytelling and perspectives. Platforms like Common Ground, NITV and Clothing the Gaps exist across web and social media, offering first-person narratives and educational resources that go beyond surface-level understanding.
Get out there
As a proud Gunditjmara woman, there’s nothing quite like stepping out onto Country. The connection to land, culture and community is deeply felt, and it always gives me a renewed sense of belonging when I’m feeling detached or anxious.
A quick Google will tell you which traditional land you live on, and whether there are any authentic First Nations tours or experiences nearby. It’s one thing to read stories through the lens of First Nations Australians, but another entirely to immerse yourself in the rich culture and essence of the land. Out on Gunditjmara Country, you can visit Tae Rak, one of the oldest and most extensive aquaculture sites in the world, where local Indigenous guides take you on an informative walk around the wetlands.
Participate
Show up to First Nations-led workshops and events. Challenge racist policies in your local community. Support initiatives like Pay The Rent and Healing Foundation. These aren’t just symbolic gestures; they’re practical steps that create real change and move us closer to justice.
January 26 may have passed, but allyship doesn’t end when the rallies do. Sustained change requires genuine action, not just annual solidarity. Complacency is no longer an option. Listen to Blak voices. Amplify them. Show up. Always was, always will be Aboriginal land.
