How To Pay Your Respects On The National Day Of Mourning For Bondi

1. Give to others – donate to organisations in service of others.

2. Uplift the sick – visit someone who is unwell and offer support.

3. Help those who have helped you – perform one small task to help your parent or older relative.

4. Open your home – offer hospitality to someone you may not have thought to.

5. Travel with care – help those needing transport, treat the roads and drivers with respect.

6. Prioritise family – spend the first hour of your evening dedicated to your family, screen-free.

7. Gratitude first – begin your day with thanks for the good things surrounding you.

8. Act with intent – reflect with a moment of silence to seek guidance and clarity before beginning a task.

9. Kindness to animals – ensure your pets are fed and cared for before you sit down to enjoy your own meal.

10. Work with integrity – give the time you committed to the tasks you committed to.

11. Warmth and positivity – greet people with a smile and take time to speak to others.

12. Cherish your partner and friend – remind those you love every day how grateful you are for all they do for you.

13. Prayer for healing – say a prayer for the complete physical and spiritual recovery for the victims of the Bondi massacre.

14. Teach children – read children stories that show them all the good in the world.

15. Legacy of life – empower the next generation to carry forward not with loss but with hope.



You don’t have to tick off all 15; even doing one makes a difference.