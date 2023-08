Adaptive Beauty Products Are On The Rise — & It’s About Time

"Was Rare Beauty packaging specifically designed for people with dexterity challenges?," poses Rare Beauty's FAQ section . "Each Rare Beauty product was designed to Selena's personal preferences to emphasise ease of use," reads the brand's website. "While we’re thrilled to hear that some individuals with dexterity challenges find the design helps them open and use our products more easily, we have not conducted official testing on the packaging for these claims. Ease of use and inclusivity are highly prioritized at Rare Beauty and it's something we're continuing to test and explore in the future."