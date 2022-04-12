TikTok Is Bringing Back ’90s Bombshell Makeup

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
With over 65 million views and counting, 90s makeup has been booming on TikTok. But though we've been steadily riding the era's grunge beauty wave and the viral 'clean' beauty look, in 2022 we're looking to refine our everyday makeup, taking notes from the supermodel icons that nailed what the kids are calling 'bombshell' beauty.
Where the '80s were defined by big, teased manes, harsh contouring and bold, graphic eyes, the subsequent decade saw a return to more classic, subdued looks that play up our natural features. Think the sensual glam of Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford and Tyra Banks — or, if you're more of a movie buff, Cher and Dionne from Clueless.
Forget glass skin and Julia Fox eyes, this look is all about enhancing what you already have with flattering neutrals, subtle contouring and photo-worthy mattes. The beauty of this revived look is that precision isn't essential. Instead, lean into soft, blurred effect by using a light touch and tones that are close to your natural shade.
To nudge you in the right direction, we break down the products you need to achieve the ultimate '90s glowup. Scroll on to channel your inner bombshell.