These 7 Netflix Treats Are Worth Watching In February
The first month of 2026 has flown by quickly, and that means more content to consume. There are plenty of new films and TV shows coming to Netflix in February, including one of the best queer Australian movies from recent times. Lesbian Space Princess stars The Pitt's Shabana Azeez and Heartbreak High's Gemma Chua-Tran, and it's about celebrating queer joy rather than pain.
There's also the second part of Bridgerton Season 4, a brand new season of Love Is Blind for the reality TV lovers, blockbuster movies and more. If you need to mix it up during MAFS season, there's plenty to distract yourself with. To take a look at the best TV shows and movies coming to Netflix this month, read on.
Is It Cake? Valentines
This Valentine's Day special of Is It Cake? sees bakers pair up with their other halves to create ultrarealistic cakes. The teams compete to fool celebrity judges in this lighthearted show.
When: February 6
Watch if you like: Nailed It!, Snack vs Chef
Lesbian Space Princess
Animated comedy Lesbian Space Princess follows Saira (Shabana Azees), the shy space princess of Clitopolis, who is on a journey to save her ex-girlfriend Kiki (Bernie Van Tiel) from the Straight White Maliens (Aunty Donna). Through her trip through the gay-laxy, she encounters singer-songwriter Willow (Gemma Chua-Tran) and other colourful characters.
When: February 6
Watch if you like: Prom, Wendell & Wild
Jurassic World Rebirth
If you missed seeing Jonathan Bailey wear his pair of little glasses in Jurassic World Rebirth at the cinema, here's your chance to see it from the comfort of your own couch. Also starring Scarlett Johansson, Luna Blaise, Rupert Friend and Mahershala Ali, this blend of action, nostalgia and the adorable baby dinosaur Dolores will have you squealing.
When: February 8
Watch if you like: Jurassic World, Snowpiercer
Love Is Blind Season 10
Save the date, because Love Is Blind is back for Season 10. Netflix has kept the details largely under wraps, but there are online rumours claiming the show was shot in Boston. After Season 9 ended with no couples getting hitched, will Season 10 finish up the same way?
When: February 11
Watch if you like: The Boyfriend, Single's Inferno
A Quiet Place: Day One
If you missed seeing A Quiet Place: Day One back in 2024, the blockbuster has finally made its way to Netflix. The prequel follows the beginning of the alien invasion, following Samira (Lupita Nyong'o) and her cat Frodo as they try to evade the creatures. Along the way, she strikes up a friendship with English law student Eric (Joseph Quinn).
When: February 14
Watch if you like: A Quiet Place, The Silence
The Night Agent Season 3
This action-thriller season is back, with Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) teaming up with a reporter to try and prevent a terrorist attack, while also exposing the Broker. The Night Agent also stars Louis Herthum, Jacob Monroe, Amanda Warren, Catherine Weaver, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ward Horton, Albert Jones, David Jones and Jennifer Morrison.
When: February 19
Watch if you like: Bodyguard, Designated Survivor
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2
After the cliffhanger of Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1, this new batch of episodes will follow Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) and her star-crossed romance with Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson). At the end of Part 1, Benedict asked Sophie to be his mistress —but how will the fiercely independent maid react?
When: February 26
Watch if you like: Queen Charlotte, The Lady's Companion
