All The Star-Studded Red Carpet Looks From The 2023 NGV Gala

Over the weekend, Melbourne played host to one of the chicest events on the Australian calendar, the NGV Gala.
Celebrating the launch of the National Gallery of Victoria's Triennial 2023 exhibition, the event was a star-studded affair with a guest list that spanned A-list Aussies from film, television, fashion and more.
Melbourne-born Liam Hemsworth attended the event alongside Gabriella Brooks, who wore a pale blue Loewe gown. The cast of Heartbreak High was out in full force, too, with Ayesha Madon, James Majoos and Chloe Hayden all making appearances on the red carpet.
Model Abbey Lee opted for a trending Schiaparelli dress for the occasion, while former Miss Universe Australia Maria Thattil wore a white ball gown courtesy of Con Ilio.
And she's not the only one who wore an Australian designer for the glamorous affair, Moana Hope opted for a suit by Effie Kats, while model Sarah Ellen wore a hand-beaded gown by Rebecca Vallance and Charlee Fraser wore Melbourne-based designer Alin Le'Kal. For all the best looks from the NGV Gala 2023, just keep scrolling.