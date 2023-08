I’m A Disabled Woman In My Maximalist Era. Here’s How I Achieve the Look & Lifestyle

When I wasn't in the hospital, the juxtaposition was stark. Because I had such an intricate procedure with open wounds from the external fixator on my leg, I was prone to infections. This put me at risk of having my entire leg amputated, so I couldn't leave my house too often. On the rare occasions when my father would take me to Publix, I would get horrified glares. Parents would instruct their children to avert their eyes or walk in the other direction as soon as they saw me. Some were bold enough to ask my dad what was “wrong” with me. But even then, still in single digits, I understood that there was nothing wrong with me, that my physical difference did not define me. The real problem was ableism