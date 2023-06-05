Your Horoscope This Week: June 4 to 10, 2023

Meanwhile, in your relationships, Pluto’s final week retrograde in Aquarius has you reflecting on how you’ve been showing up in your relationships, and how you’d like them to show up for you. Don’t be surprised if your past lovers or flings hit you up or slide into your DMs. Now that Venus and Mars are both in your sign at the same time, everyone wants a piece of you, and if they fumbled the bag with you, they’re likely to regret it. Your job is to not let your ego or pride stop you from forgiving those who deserve it. Remember Leo: when we forgive, it frees our hearts from holding on to grudges and resentment. So in a way, forgiveness is a healthily selfish act.