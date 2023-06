Your Horoscope This Week: May 28 to June 3, 2023

As the week begins Virgo, your focus is on your financial objectives. Instead of looking at money through a practical lens, you’d benefit from looking at it more creatively, and relationally. You may have been so focused on reaching a certain goal on your own that you’ve bypassed friends, acquaintances, and even strangers who could help you get there with greater ease and efficiency. If you consciously choose to stop running your life on autopilot or following the same old routine and instead look around you, you’re likely to find the solution you’ve been searching for through a conversation you have with someone new, or words of wisdom you read in a book or hear in a movie.