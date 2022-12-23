This second solution is to set the shape, and it will also sit for another 10 minutes. She warns me that it might be a little smelly, but I don't notice. I ask Escobar about her other lash-lift clients. "It's becoming more popular and I've done it on every age" she tells me. "Even a 70-year-old man, he had some crooked lashes and just wanted them corrected. But it's a mix. Mostly working people who want an easier routine and don't want to have to do much [to their eyelashes]. People who are about to go on vacation — a lash lift is really great for them."