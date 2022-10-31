I’m in My Villain Era. Here Are 5 Ways I Achieve The Look & Lifestyle

All my life, I have been told tattoos are masculine, unprofessional, and tacky. For the longest time, I refrained from getting inked because I was afraid I would not be able to get hired anywhere. But when I turned 21, I silenced society’s alarms, listened to my heart, and got my first tat: a woman holding the globe in her hands. It was a nod to my earth sign and a reminder that my world is in my hands, no one else’s. Ever since then, I’ve been hooked. Now, at 23, I have close to 20 tattoos. To me, these little pieces of art all over my body represent who I am as a person. Honestly, I have never felt more comfortable in my own skin. As someone who struggled with body image my entire life, getting tattoos has unlocked a newfound confidence that has only strengthened in my villain era.