How Growing Up In A Welsh Chinese Takeaway Shaped My Identity

Who am I? What am I? When we had the takeaway I never invited anyone around because I was too embarrassed to see how we lived at home. I tried to hide my Chineseness for the fear of drawing attention to myself. I used to dye my hair every colour of the rainbow — from black to blonde to ginger to purple — and wear too much makeup in school in an attempt to fit in with British society’s Eurocentric beauty standards because I thought that would make me desirable and that my peers would be more accepting of me. I feared that living and working in a Chinese takeaway was my only defining trait: the quiet, obedient Asian kid who’s good at maths and smelled like sweet and sour sauce.