Do You Have To Label Your Sexuality – & Is It Even Relevant?

As someone who grew up as queer in the pre-Instagram and TikTok era, when there were very few visible gay and bi women for me to look up to, I can understand why there is a demand for celebrities to self-label. It can be extremely powerful and validating, both for themselves and for the LGBTQ+ community. When Olympic athlete Dame Kelly Holmes recently told the world she was gay, for example, she emphasised how pivotal it was to her personally to say it in those terms, like she was speaking herself into being. When Jake Daniels, the first professional male UK footballer to come out since the '90s, told the media he was gay in May 2022, it made a clear and bold statement: a refusal of the homophobia embedded in football culture . Similarly, when Elliot Page disclosed that he is transgender in 2020, trans communities around the world found a valuable and visible new role model, who would go on to be an outspoken voice for trans rights in an era where they are under attack.