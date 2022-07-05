Do You Have To Label Your Sexuality – & Is It Even Relevant?

Casper believes that the more labels we have, the more we are forced to consider that sexuality and gender are myriad, and importantly that they can change. He continues: "I think queer people are very good at playfully using the plethora of labels that we have to hand, changing them up and using them to dissect gender. It may seem like we are a generation that takes labels very seriously because we’re talking about them all the time but trans TikTok is so lighthearted and silly – exploring and joking about microgenders is a way of challenging the binary and making the point that social dynamics between men and women that were entrenched before are bullshit." There are "millions" of gender and sexuality dynamics, he concludes, and perhaps, paradoxically, more labels take the weight off labels.