Rebecca Black Is A Queer Icon Every Day Of The Week

And it's been reflected in her music. In “Girlfriend,” which Black released in the spring of 2021, just over a year after publicly talking about a breakup on Dating Straight, the singer detailed the all-too relatable experience and thrill of deciding to get back with an ex. The comment section, unlike the one on the video that made her viral, are surprisingly self-aware. “I was an edgy teen who thought 'Friday' was the worst thing that had happened to music, and here I am jamming to the same artist over 10 years later,” one listener commented.