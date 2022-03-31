There were aspects of this trope in the film initially, with Sophie travelling to Mars to be with Calvin, but for Condor, it was important that this decision isn't just about Calvin. The filmmakers adds Sophie’s close relationship to Calvin’s family — and his mother specifically — as a plot point. “It wasn't just Sophie follows a boy across the universe. Instead, it's Sophie misses her family. That was super important for me because I don't ever want to create this narrative that young women should drop everything to be with a boy, because that's just not correct.”