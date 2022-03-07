At least half of all women in Australia have experienced sexual harassment, abuse or violence. That’s 1 in 2 that has been sexually harassed, 1 in 3 that has been physically abused and 1 in 5 that has been sexually abused. Let that sink in. With #FiredUp, Refinery29 Australia makes an ongoing commitment to spotlighting this serious and pervasive issue with the goal of dismantling gendered violence in Australia.
Prominent female advocates against harassment, discrimination and violence against women have joined forces to front a new campaign on the eve of International Women's Day.
Called the 'Safety. Respect. Equity.' campaign, the movement is spearheaded by the likes of ex Australian of the Year Grace Tame, former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins, Teach Us Consent founder Chanel Contos and nine other female change-makers, calling for political reforms to protect women and children.
"We invite you to join us in demanding a future in which ALL women enjoy safety, respect and equity. It is within reach and it starts here," Tame shared on Twitter.
We invite you to join us in demanding a future in which ALL women enjoy safety, respect and equity. It is within reach and it starts here.#SafetyRespectEquityhttps://t.co/1KDuR5b1px pic.twitter.com/rdGKxQWzqC— Grace Tame (@TamePunk) March 6, 2022
An accompanying campaign video featured the 12 women who've formed the alliance: youth advocate Yasmin Poole, First Nations academic Larissa Behrendt, paralympian Madison de Rozario, businesswomen Christina Holgate and Wendy McCarthy, former Liberal MP Julia Banks, Lucy Turnbull, president of the Australian Council of Trade Unions, Michele O’Neil, and journalist Georgie Dent.
The campaign's official website cites some devastating statistics and highlights the importance of addressing women's safety issues with an intersectional approach.
"One in five women in Australia will be sexually assaulted or raped in her lifetime," reads a statement on the website. "Two in five women have been sexually harassed in the workplace in the last five years. If you’re a First Nations woman, a woman of colour, have a disability or are queer, those statistics are even worse."
I am so proud to be standing alongside these women.— Yasmin Poole (@yasmin_poole) March 6, 2022
Our message is simple: #SafetyRespectEquity.
Inequality is built into the structures around us.
For First Nations and diverse women, those barriers are even higher.
Transformation and justice. Together. https://t.co/yMbK0PChXq
Further down the page, it's said that "every woman in Australia deserves access to a safe place to work, a safe place to live, fair and equal pay, quality free early learning & care, and a justice system that works for survivors."
In order for this to be achieved, the alliance is calling on the government to fulfil nine key asks:
1. Prevent sexual harassment and bullying by implementing all 55 recommendations in the Respect@Work report including a positive duty on employers
2. Offer 10 days paid family and domestic violence leave
3. To act on the National Plan for First Nations Women and Girls. (Support & fund the 7 recommendations in the 2020 Wiyi Yani U Thangani Report)
4. Ensure effective employment programs for women with disability
5. Stronger, consistent child sexual assault laws
6. Eliminate the gender pay gap including necessary legal reform
7. Provide free, accessible and quality early childhood education and care
8. Expand paid parental leave
9. Embed respectful relationships and consent education everywhere including schools, universities, workplaces and homes
The powerful campaign comes after 12 months of the federal government facing increased pressure to take the issues of family, domestic and sexual violence more seriously.
The nation watched on as thousands of women took to the streets at last year's #March4Justice rallies, soon after the news of sexual assault and harassment at Parliament House came to light, including Brittany Higgins' alleged rape. This 2022 #March4Justice2 rallies took place last month virtually and in person.
As the #SafetyRespectEquity campaign says, we can't accept the harrowing statistics. "We can — and must — change them."
Enough is enough.
Watch the full #SafetyRespectEquity campaign video below:
If you or anyone you know has experienced sexual or domestic violence and is in need of support, please call 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732), the National Sexual Assault Domestic Family Violence Service.