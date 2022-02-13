Your 2022 Valentine’s Day Horoscope Is Here, & It’s All About Self-Love

Also worth noting: On Valentine’s Day, two days before the full moon, the moon (which dictates the emotional flavour of the day) moves from nurturing Cancer to radiant Leo, urging us to give ourselves more TLC. So if you were planning on any displays of affection this month, make sure you’re the first and most important recipient on your list. Finally, Mercury reenters Aquarius, taking us back to the promises that we made to ourselves before the recent retrograde and the start of the New Year and giving us a second shot at fulfilling them.