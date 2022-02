Your 2022 Valentine’s Day Horoscope Is Here, & It’s All About Self-Love

The astrology of Valentine’s Day is asking us to make serious changes, due to the planetary alignment with Pluto and the Nodes of Destiny, which is refreshing our perspectives and urging us to take radical steps towards self-acceptance and self-love. On the 13th, healing centaur Chiron shares a minor aspect with the Sun, giving us the chance to mend and evolve our hearts. That sets us up nicely when, on the following day, the Sun squares the Nodes of Destiny, pushing us to put ourselves first in our lives. After all, we are the main characters in our narratives — not anyone else.