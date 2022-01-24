Why You Shouldn’t Give Your Friends Advice (& How To Actually Help Them)

Hearing the advice of the experts, I realise I tell my bilingual friends who have lived in warm countries to move back all the time. When they are unsure about moving to Spain or France or Mexico City, without a second thought I say: "Jump at it! What are you waiting for?" Really, that encouragement comes from my own far-flung dream of speaking Spanish and living in the mountains behind Barcelona. The reality is that I wouldn’t be the one making the decision to move away from friends and family, to find a new job, undergo a major life change. I think they’ll thrive there and I can tell them that, of course, but perhaps encouraging them to leave doesn’t actually help their decision-making process and therefore I’m not being the best friend I could be.