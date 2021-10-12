HAIM On Prom Dresses, Thrift Shopping & Stealing Each Other’s Jackets

When a demanding performance schedule takes three sisters across climates and continents, from sandy summers in Sydney to the depths of winter in Norway, one can only imagine the kinds of conversations happening. For Danielle, Este, and Alana Haim, the trio behind the L.A.-based pop-rock band of the same family name, one sentence, in particular, is repeated with such regularity, it could be mistaken for the refrain of an unreleased song: Who took my North Face jacket?



“That sentence has been said many times on tour,” Alana tells me over Zoom once she and Danielle are finally able to log into our call after some technological difficulties. It’s the kind of pandemic-era communication pitfall that Alana assures me, the creator of the cyber meeting, isn’t my fault. Mercury, she points out, is in retrograde. “You’re totally fine, it’s very much cosmic,” she says, before moving on to the subject of missing outerwear. When I ask who among the three sisters is usually to blame when an article of clothing vanishes, Alana is quick to identify herself.



“It’s very rare that I wear anything that’s 100% mine. I think 90% of my outfits on a daily basis are from Danielle’s closet,” she confesses. “She loves it,” Alana continues at the exact moment when Danielle chimes in agreement: “It’s so fun for me to get new things, and if my sisters take them, it’s all good.” It’s proof that they’re very much tuned in to one another’s thoughts in that telepathic, sisterly kind of way. I can only imagine Este, who wasn’t on the call, is on that same wavelength too. And Alana and Danielle assure me that if I like their stories, I should hear Este’s. She’s the best storyteller of the bunch.