As users look to create content with what's available to them at home, there's been a resurgence of at-home beauty hacks circulating on the app — including the age-old technique of using household items, like paper towels and socks, to curl your hair without heat. These methods were popular way before we were all bored on TikTok, but seeing them pop up in our feeds helped remind us of how cool and practical these DIY tricks are — especially when we have more time at home to experiment with them.